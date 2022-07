Paint and Collage with Art Educator Kathryn Swantee. Kids aged 8-13 are invited to join art educator Kathryn Swantee for a Paint and Collage class on Monday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. During the workshop, participants will be using watercolor paper while learning different watercolor techniques, that they will then put together to create a multi-dimensional under the sea collage. Registration is required and begins July 11. This program is sponsored by the Marcia W. O’Donnell Art Activities Fund.

