ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Laying more pavement is the road to nowhere in Tampa Bay | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVeLf_0gacJUkm00
An historic TECO line streetcar at Centennial Park Station on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Tampa. It is experiencing its highest ridership in modern times due to development in Water Street and events in downtown Tampa, such as Tampa Bay Lightning hockey games. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

The road to nowhere

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor pretty much describes the local mass transit situation with her comment that “mass transit in Tampa is more than two people in an SUV.” Both city and county transit planners need to get out of the “build more roads” mindset and focus on such “novelties” as light rail and expanded bus route coverage. When my wife and I relocated from Boston to the Tampa area (Riverview), we were attracted to a particular development because, just down from the front entrance, there was a bus stop for a route that would take us from Riverview to the Brandon Mall from which we could connect with a bus into Tampa. Coming from the transit-rich area of Boston, this was a no-brainer. I had for years made the 40-mile commute from our home to my workplace with a bus/light rail/bus journey. No car required. To our dismay, in the six-month span from our settling on a place to live in Riverview and our move in, the bus route had been eliminated. The result? Increases in Route 301 traffic. Let’s put on our big city/growing population thinking hats, folks, and focus on the reality that bigger roads only encourage more cars and do nothing to lessen congestion.

Kirk Hazlett, Riverview

‘Cowards’ might have a point

Don’t you want to free? | Column, July 4

Let’s think about Leonard Pitts’ column in depth. Let’s say Republican candidates stand up to Donald Trump. They get “primaried” and lose to a real Trump loyalist. This person then wins the general election because no Democrat is ever going to win in some red districts. Is that better or worse than the “cowardly” Republicans keeping their seat? At some point old age will catch up with Trump. Until then, I would rather have someone who privately detests Trump but supports him publicly than someone who truly loves him. Nothing is going to change until sane Republicans feel safe in their primary races (and do we really want Trump loyalists replacing them?). For the time being, that may mean Democrats switching party affiliation to vote for the sane Republican in the primary and then voting against them in the general election. Voters need to show Republican candidates that an endorsement by Trump means you will lose the primary. And that standing up to Trump means you can/will win.

Russ A. Johnson, Hudson

Temper the coverage?

Attack planned for weeks | July 6

My commitment to a free press makes this letter excruciating to write. We have another repellent mass shooting given prominence, which is disproportionate to the 0.2% of firearm deaths these represent. The usual suspects are paraded: an alienated person, a failure of both those closest, as well as, the system to trigger interdiction, an array of suggested motives, in most cases planning which rules out insanity, and a gun. We tend to skip over what may be a common thread: desired notoriety. I cite an extreme but personal example. When I was visiting Jerusalem, a school was bombed. I knew of this only because a few windows in our facing hotel were shattered. This is, as noted, a delicate suggestion, for such events cannot be ignored, but it may be helpful to temper coverage of them.

Pat Byrne, Largo

My mom’s rules

DeSantis stays quiet on abortion’s future in Florida as Republicans strategize | July 6

My mother was a moderate feminist. She believed that women could do almost anything that men did. My mother assisted my father in part-time jobs that including painting houses as well as carpentry and plumbing. She was alive when the original Roe v. Wade Supreme court decision was made.

Right after my sister (the youngest) turned 13, my mom sat my brother and sister down for a “sex talk.” She believed that a woman was primarily responsible for becoming pregnant or not. Her first words were that most men were pigs (including my brother and me) and would say or do almost anything to reach our goal with girls. She went on to say that what happened to a woman’s body was her choice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0gacJUkm00

1. Abstaining from sex is 100% effective — and her choice;

2. If my sister decided to have sex, then she should choose the most effective methods out there — birth control pills, IUD, foam, etc., (and later, the “day after” pill);

3. Insist that any partner use a condom. If he refuses, refuse him. She also said this would limit transmission of STDs;

4. Choose a partner who has had a vasectomy. Again, if he refuses, refuse him. It is your body and your choice.

Tom Craig, Riverview

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

What's happening around Tampa Bay? Weekend events: July 15-17

TAMPA, Fla. — Another week done means another weekend has come! And of course, because we live in the Tampa Bay area, there are always things to do. So, if you're looking for something fun in the sun — but bring your umbrella, because we have high rain chances — or a way to beat the heat, we've got you.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverview, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Brandon, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Brandon, FL
Traffic
Riverview, FL
Traffic
Brandon, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Bruce Holsinger whips up a hurricane nightmare

It’s the stuff of Floridians’ nightmares: a hurricane that blows up to unprecedented Category 6 strength just before it slams into Miami and renders the southern part of the state uninhabitable. Bruce Holsinger’s new novel, “The Displacements,” begins in the not-too-distant future with just such a storm, Hurricane...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

SunRunner, first bus rapid transit line in Tampa Bay, is opening in October

The vehicles have been purchased, the designs finalized and now Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit system has an official opening date: Oct. 21. The SunRunner, a 16-stop line, will shuttle passengers between downtown St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach in 35 minutes each way — about 30% faster than current bus service, according to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Riding will be free for the first six months of operation, and then $2.25 one way.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Two Bay Area Beaches Voted Best Small Beach Town

As we all know, there are endless of gorgeous beach towns in Florida. But locals know the smaller the beach the better the town. According to Southern Living these small beach towns have just as much to offer as the tourist hot spots like Clearwater or St. Pete Beach. Southern Living vetted towns with the most “beautiful shorelines, fun food scenes, and win-you-over-for-a-lifetime character.” Towns that also had accommodating hotels and unique art around town and one of a kind breweries and restaurants.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay pizzeria ranked among top 50 in US by Italian guide

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay's Fabrica Pizza in the Channelside District was just ranked among the top 50 in the U.S. by a group of true pizza experts. It starts with hand-stretched dough, a swirl of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of various toppings from ricotta to Calabrian chilies. It then glides from a floured peel to a 900-degree wood-fired oven, and in seconds, rises to chewy, charred Neapolitan pizza perfection.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Pitts
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jane Castor
Tampa Bay Times

988 suicide crisis line is about to launch. Is Tampa Bay ready?

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, resources are available to help. Please see the box below. Starting Saturday, Tampa Bay residents contemplating suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using a new three-digit dialing code.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement#Road To Nowhere#The Brandon Mall#Riverview Cowards#Republican
WFLA

Gut feeling sends MacDill Airmen to rescue 8 from capsized boat in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airmen from MacDill Air Force base recently rescued eight people from a capsized pontoon boat, circled by a shark, in Tampa Bay. According to MacDill, on June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Marine Patrol crew lead, was sitting with his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, looking out into the water around the Air Force base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
thegabber.com

Things to Do in South Pinellas: July 14-21

See the smart, feminine punk art of Florida-based artist Johanna Falzone at her solo exhibit, Johanna Falzone: Read with Me. This work from this exhibit came to Falzone after she immersed herself in books following the pandemic. Come see into her book-filled bedroom on canvas all month long. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon-Sat; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. moreanartscenter.org.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Beach Mayor on SunRunner, Parking, and Florida

New England native Al Johnson has served as St. Pete Beach mayor for five years. He’s in an important position, but he’s also extremely accessible to residents. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Johnson holds open office hours before commission meetings. He says it’s a chance to get community ideas he can then present to commissioners in a timely manner.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy