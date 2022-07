As GM Authority exclusively reported in the GM Mexico June 2022 sales report, the Chevy Tracker was the best-selling model in the Mexican market last month. The Chevy Tracker ranked as GM’s most popular vehicle in Mexico for the first time with 2,156 units sold, the highest number ever recorded by the crossover in the Latin country. This figure allowed the Tracker to surpass the Chevy Aveo in June, selling 80 units more than the subcompact sedan that achieved 2,076 deliveries.

