On Tuesday, July 6, 2022, the Corte Madera Town Council held a Special Closed Session to discuss the Town’s leadership succession plan and identify a replacement for the Town Manager position. Following a thorough discussion, the Town Council unanimously selected Adam Wolff, the current Planning & Building Director, as the clear choice to fill the upcoming vacancy and lead our Town into the future. The Town Council is expected to vote to approve Adam Wolff’s contract as the Interim Town Manager at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM.

CORTE MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO