Houston, TX

HISD Offers Teacher Certification

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Schools are hiring teachers, and those who are looking for a career-change and would like to share their knowledge with students have a new option. This is a release from HISd:

July 7, 2022 Changing careers and becoming a teacher is getting easier at the Houston Independent School District.

Candidates can apply now to become a teacher for HISD through the Alternative Certification Program. It is a one-year program dedicated to recruiting individuals from diverse educational and career backgrounds who are passionate about students, teaching, and learning.

The program is free for candidates who accept teaching positions with HISD.

“HISD's strategic plan places world-class talent at the center of our work, and the vision of the strategic plan is attracting interest from many new and veteran educators,” said Chief Talent Officer Jeremy Grant-Skinner.

HISD is implementing one of the most competitive salary compensation packages of any Houston area school district. A new teacher's annual salary begins at $61,500. The school district offers up to $5,000 stipends for teachers in critical shortage areas.

Weekly virtual information sessions are every Tuesday beginning July 12. 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit houstonisd.org/acp .

