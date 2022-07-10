Cornyn's Gun Bill Costs Him Approval Ratings

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's approval rating is sharply down among Texas voters since he guided a gun-control law through the Senate.

A June poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows about half the respondents disapprove of Cornyn's performance in office, and just under a quarter approve.

Both figures are worse for Cornyn than the results of an April poll.

In the intervening time, Cornyn was the lead Republican in a group of 20 senators who drew up the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the Uvalde school shooting.

