Migrant Bodies in Bexar County Identified

Officials say 49 of the 53 illegal immigrants who died in a hot trailer last week are now positively identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner is working with the consulates of the victims' home countries to identify them and notify their families.

Of the 49 people identified so far, 24 are from Mexico, 19 are from Guatemala, and six are from Honduras.

Most of them are in their 20s or 30s, but the youngest was 13 and the oldest was 55.

The remaining four victims have been tentatively identified.

