ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bastrop A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bastrop County through 800 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp Swift, or 8 miles north of Bastrop, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bastrop, Camp Swift, Circle D-KC Estates, Wyldwood, Upton, Phelan, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, McDade, Butler, Cedar Hills and Buescher State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy