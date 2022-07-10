Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bastrop A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bastrop County through 800 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp Swift, or 8 miles north of Bastrop, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bastrop, Camp Swift, Circle D-KC Estates, Wyldwood, Upton, Phelan, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, McDade, Butler, Cedar Hills and Buescher State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
