Work to build the Port of Vicksburg Expansion at a site off of U.S. 61 South has been underway for more than a year, but land acquisitions and disputes are still ongoing. According to a November 2021 resolution jointly approved by both the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the two entities embarked on eminent domain proceedings to obtain 28 parcels of land, totaling approximately 1,034 acres and totaling more than $830,000 in appraised value, according to county tax records.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO