ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

5 tips to protect plants from sunburn

By Cynthia Lawrence
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7UyP_0gacCnFo00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even our houseplants can get sunburned in the heat. And if you want your favorite plants to thrive this summer, these tips to protect plants from sunburn will come in handy.

Plant sunburn or leaf scorch occurs when a plant is overexposed to direct sunlight. This is especially the case if your plants are perched in a shaded windowsill or area. Deprived of hydration and nutrients, the leaves can easily get scorched by the Sun. It usually happens when the temperature hits 90 degrees F or more.

Typical signs of sunburn are light spots forming on the upper leaves, yellowing between leaf veins and along leaf margins, and a browning on the tips of leaves. Even ‘sun-loving’ plants or homegrown produce such as tomatoes in pots and peppers can get sunburned and stop producing. So before you resort to learning how to save a dying plant, these tips can protect plants from sunburn, and help them thrive in the summer.

1. Move it away from direct sunlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTMUF_0gacCnFo00
Plants on floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Start by moving plants into a shady spot to prevent them from sunburn. You can move it back to the sunny location gradually, by increasing the sunlight exposure by one or two hours a day to get their nutrients. In addition, south-facing windows tend to have the highest light intensity, so you can try relocating plants to face north or east. During fall and winter, you can then transition the plant back to its regular spot in the same manner.

2. Don’t overwater the plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npSuF_0gacCnFo00
Watering houseplant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even though your scorched plant may look like it needs more water, don’t give it more than it needs. Slowly water until you see it drip out of the drainage hole, then, until the soil dries out 2 or 3 inches deep before watering again. You can test the soil with this XLUX Soil Moisture Meter ($10, Amazon (opens in new tab)), to give you an idea of when the soil is dry.

3. Cut off brown, burnt leaves

Sunburned leaves will usually fall off on their own, but the best option is to cut off any leaves that have more than 50% damage. Once the leaves are sun damaged, they will not repair or grow back, so you need to maintain its condition.

4. Go easy on the fertilizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk9E0_0gacCnFo00
A woman spritzing a spider plant with a spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Give sunburned plants an undiluted, organic fertilizer, but cut the amount in half. So if you fertilize your houseplant every two weeks, change it to just once a month, but make sure they are well hydrated before feeding. This will allow the houseplant to develop more leaves in the meantime. You can increase the fertilizer or frequency to keep up with your plant's growth and needs.

5. Check your plants every day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihYzx_0gacCnFo00
A range of houseplants lined up on a shelf (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Keep an eye on yours plant every day, especially during summer months. If you spot any damage or signs of sunburn, relocate in the home or bring to a shaded spot inside the house, where it will only receive indirect light.

How long does it take for plants to recover from sunburn?

As long as you follow these care tips, the process can take about two weeks. Ensure you continue to water and feed scorched plants properly while they're trying to recover. Then your beloved plants will thrive all year round.

If you're new to the world of growing food, check out the 9 easiest vegetables to grow for beginners. Or learn how to grow tomatoes from seeds or how to plant asparagus the easy way for delicious meals.

Today's best planters deals

Reduced Price

$42.99

(opens in new tab)

$19.37

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$59.95

(opens in new tab)

$49.49

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

$60.39

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PslNJ_0gacCnFo00

Cynthia Lawrence specialises in Homes ecommerce, covering all things homes and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Weed Killers Will Keep Your Lawn Lush and Healthy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When weeds take over your yard, removing them can be a daunting task. These pesky plants are resilient and may pop up despite your best efforts. However, a tough weed killer can make the job a bit easier. SPY spoke to Rupa Mehta, a Home Expert with Angi, and discussed what to look for and what to avoid when tackling tough-to-remove weeds. SPY: Why is it important to get rid of weeds? Mehta: Weeds compete with...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Sunburn#Organic Fertilizer
House Digest

10 Drought-Resistant Flowers Perfect For Hanging Baskets

Hanging baskets have a mystic charm about them, especially with pendulous and creeping plants spilling over. Including hanging basket flowers is a great idea to bring in color and texture to your home. However, decorating a spot in your patio or garden that gets too much sunlight poses a challenge for most homeowners. A spot that experience over eight hours of scorching heat from the sun is not ideal for every plant. You need to be selective about the type of plant that you choose and know whether they will thrive in your region depending on the USDA hardiness of that zone via the Agricultural Research Service.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Amazon
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
The Daily South

The Best Compact Hydrangea Varieties for Small Yards

No garden flower can hold a candle to the bloom bonanza of hydrangeas. They deliver year after year with an explosion of color in the garden and can act as the easiest centerpiece of all time when cut and brought indoors (just don't forget the alum powder). "I think one of the main appeals is the big flower display that lasts a long time," says Rip Weaver, executive director of Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama. "Regardless of whether it is a French hydrangea, an oakleaf, or the panicle hydrangea, all have long-lasting bloom displays and most are extremely dependable for a good display year after year."
HOOVER, AL
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for Gardenia

Gardenias are one of the best-smelling—and most beautiful—flowering shrubs you can plant. These exquisite tropicals aren't the easiest plants to grow, but their beautiful, fragrant blooms and glossy evergreen leaves are worth a little extra care and maintenance. Here's everything you need to know to grow gardenias. Botanical...
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 indoor gardens to fulfill your modern gardening goals

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying, all your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. Indoor gardening is a modern solution that works perfectly in our modern homes. From a smart cabinet that gives you the self-sustaining kitchen you’ve always wanted to a plant-growing device that helps dementia patients improve memory – we have a myriad range of options when it comes to growing plants within the comfort of your home! These unique, innovative, and thoughtful designs promise to take care of all your indoor gardening needs. And I don’t know about you, but I’m really considering trying one of them out, I wouldn’t mind adding indoor gardening to my daily routine!
GARDENING
Simplemost

If You Battle Frizzy Hair, This Heated Brush Might Be A Magic Fix

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Summertime can make haircare a challenge for anyone. Exposure to the sun and humidity,...
HAIR CARE
960 The Ref

Wash your masks: How to clean a cloth face covering

Many people have multiple masks that they swap out while venturing out of their homes, but regardless of the number, it’s important to keep your masks clean and yourself safe. One way to do that is to regularly clean them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Family Handyman

10 Gorgeous Fall Flowers

These gorgeous fall-blooming perennial flowers will make sure your garden keeps blooming all the way to the first frost and beyond. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What Are Mosquito Repellent LED String Lights and How Do They Work?

Summertime means many things: grilling, outdoor living, backyard socializing, etc. However, it also means mosquito season, when your backyard and patio areas can quickly turn from fun oasis to bug convention when the sun goes down. Prevention goes a long way toward keeping these flying pests away, but it’s impossible to be outdoors and avoid them entirely. In some cases, you might even be unknowingly attracting mosquitoes.
LIFESTYLE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy