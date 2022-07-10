ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

OUR OPINION: State commits error with Field of Dreams funding

By Journal editorial board
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey may come if you build it, but that doesn’t mean anyone is going to air it. That’s the problem behind “Field of Dreams,” a television series based on the 1989 Kevin Costner movie. Slated to shoot in Iowa, the series was awarded $6 million...

siouxcityjournal.com

CNN

Indiana's Republican AG says he's investigating doctor who helped 10-year-old rape victim get an abortion

Indiana's Republican attorney general said Thursday that authorities in his state are investigating -- for potential failure to report child abuse -- a doctor who said she recently helped a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio obtain an abortion in Indiana, even as the attack already had been reported by the girl's mother and Ohio police were investigating.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in girl's cross-state abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing, A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, thus validating the existence of a case whose veracity drew initial skepitism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

