Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boyd, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Frontier and southeastern Hayes Counties through 715 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Culbertson, or 13 miles northwest of McCook, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willow View Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Bluegill Haven Campground. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

FRONTIER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO