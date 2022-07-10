ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Hooker, Keith, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Holt, east central Keya Paha and west central Boyd Counties through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naper, or 24 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Naper and Dustin. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Frontier and southeastern Hayes Counties through 715 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Culbertson, or 13 miles northwest of McCook, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willow View Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Bluegill Haven Campground. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE

