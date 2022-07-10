Heat Advisory issued for Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Hooker, Keith, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Holt, east central Keya Paha and west central Boyd Counties through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naper, or 24 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Naper and Dustin. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BOYD COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO