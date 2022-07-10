New Beavercreek emergency center to host open house today

Artists rendering of Beavercreek Emergency Room

BEAVERCREEK — Members of the public can get a look at Miami Valley Hospital’s new Beavercreek emergency center during an open house Sunday.

The open house will take place at the emergency center located at 2400 Lakeview Drive from 2-4 p.m.

“Premier Health is pleased to expand access to emergency care and to bring the expertise and experience of Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center to Beavercreek and surrounding communities,” Barbara Johnson, chief operating officer of Premier Health said in a release. “Increasing access to emergency care in this growing community furthers our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

The open house will include activites for children, cold treats, blood pressure screenings and raffle prizes.

CareFlight Air and Mobile Services will be on-hand and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department will provide child car seat inspections.

The new center features 12 emergency treatment rooms including two trauma bays, according to a release.

The center will offer 24-hour emergency care starting at 7 a.m. on Monday July 11.

©2022 Cox Media Group