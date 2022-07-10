ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Residents say delayed late night Heathrow flights make sleep ‘impossible’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWXvI_0gac7WlZ00

Residents living under Heathrow’s flight paths are being kept awake until after midnight by an increase in late running night flights due to disruption across the aviation sector.

The west London airport apologised to people suffering “greater disturbance” as more aircraft are arriving and departing later than planned.

Heathrow does not have any scheduled departures between 10.50pm and 6am, or scheduled arrivals between 10.55pm and 4.40am, but take-offs and landings occur within those periods when planes are delayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtFqr_0gac7WlZ00

Flight punctuality has plummeted in recent months as airlines and airports struggle to cope with the spike in demand for travel.

On Saturday night three aircraft arrived at Heathrow after midnight.

The latest was a British Airways flight from Kalamata, Greece which touched down at 12.31am, more than two hours behind schedule.

Overflown residents were given little respite, as the first flight scheduled for Sunday morning arrived at 4.33am.

A 49-year-old woman who did not want to be named said her sleep has been severely disrupted as departing low-altitude aircraft have “a huge impact on those of us that are now directly under a flight path”.

The woman, who lives in Sunningdale, Berkshire, 10 miles from Heathrow, told the PA news agency: “Constant delayed late evening flights make it impossible to sleep before midnight.

“I generally go to bed much later now. It has definitely got worse in the last three months.

“There is no consideration and no effort from the airlines to get aircraft higher when there is less traffic in the sky.

“My fear is if the Government give the go ahead for night flights on a temporary basis throughout the summer it may become the norm, which would just be unbearable.”

The noise and vibration can be heard and felt through the house

Surrey resident

A 50-year-old man from Warlingham, Surrey, 20 miles from the airport, said the rise in the number of late-running night flights “started fairly gradually and has just ramped up”.

The flights extend disturbance suffered by overflown communities “until unacceptable hours”, said the man, who also wanted to remain anonymous.

“The noise and vibration can be heard and felt through the house.

“As it’s been so warm in the evenings the windows have been open, exacerbating the issues and disturbing me when trying to get to sleep.”

John Stewart , who chairs anti-aircraft noise group Hacan, said Heathrow reduced the number of late night flights but “it is now slipping back because of the chaos during the day”.

He added: “Residents across a very wide area are paying the price for this.”

Heathrow said in a statement: “We apologise for the recent increase in late running flights, which mean that our local communities are facing greater disturbance.

“We understand the impact of night noise and we are continuing to take action wherever possible to improve our operational performance.

“Unfortunately, a combination of closed or restricted airspace and resourcing pressures within the wider aviation community means we face an exceptionally challenging summer season.

“Heathrow has made significant progress over time in tackling late runners and we remain committed to that in the longer term.”

There is a Government-imposed annual limit on the number of flights at Heathrow between 11.30pm and 6am.

Night flights are a vital source of income for Heathrow, but academic studies have indicated there is a link between long-term noise from flights at unsociable hours and poor health.

There has been speculation that the Government is considering easing night flight restrictions to reduce disruption to passengers during the peak summer holiday season.

But a Department for Transport spokesman insisted there are “no plans to change the overall night flight quotas allotted to airports”, and any amendment would be subject to consultation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man thrown off Delta flight after striking passenger and flight attendant

A Brazilian passenger was arrested on board a Delta Airlines flight after assaulting a flight attendant and passenger on Tuesday.The pilot on the flight from São Paulo to New York had to divert the plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where US federal agents took the man into custody.The passenger allegedly struck a crew member and another passenger during a flight in the middle of the night after the flight had departed from Guarulhos Airport, the airline told Brazilian news outlet G1.Other passengers who witnessed the altercation said the man initiated the fight, but it was unknown who he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gatwick airport runs low on water forcing closure of toilets and restaurants amid heatwave

Gatwick airport ran low on water on Wednesday after a burst pipe disrupted supplies in the middle of a heatwave.The shortage reportedly left passengers in one terminal with only two working toilets while restaurants were forced to close.Airport officials apologised said they were handing out bottled water to passengers.SES Water, which serves the airport and surrounding area, said a burst water main in Shipley Bridge had cut pressure to Gatwick and the nearby towns of Horley and Crawley.BBC News reported that 100 properties had their water cut off completely while 1,200 had low pressure.At 6pm a spokesperson for SES...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Flight#British Airways#Summer Holiday
The Independent

‘It’s chaos everywhere’: Two airport fights erupt within 10 minutes, says passenger

A TikTok video of an airport brawl between passengers has gone viral, after the passenger who filmed it claimed it was the second spat she had seen break out in 10 minutes. “I think we’re all a bit cranky from the #travelchaos aren’t we?” TikTok user Jillaine wrote on the video app, showing several passengers shouting and squaring up to one another in an airport terminal.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services.On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.Hospital and train services are already under pressure from the heat, with the NHS facing a “surge” in demand from heat-related admissions, and Avanti West Coast has warned their services may be cancelled at the last minute.The Met Office has issued an “amber” extreme heat...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK weather – live: Heatwave rail disruption and NHS ‘surge’ expected with chance of 40C

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand.Avanti West Coast warned passengers travelling between London Euston and Scotland that services could be cancelled at short notice over the weekend, with delays and changes to timetables on Monday and Tuesday.Meanwhile, the government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heatwave rail disruption and NHS ‘surge’ expected as UK braces for up to 40C temperatures

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand. Avanti West Coast warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the weather on infrastructure.The company said services on Saturday and Sunday could be cancelled at short notice.It also warned that services on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.An emergency Cobra meeting was taking place on Thursday night to discuss...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Supermoon glows in night skies across the world

The “buck moon” is believed to be the largest and brightest supermoon of 2022. Stunning images showed the huge moon rising above a castle in Milan, above a statue in Baghdad, and over ships in the Mediterranean sea. It’s the second supermoon of the year, following the “strawberry...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

RMT announces further rail strikes in August

The biggest rail workers’ union has announced two further strikes this summer in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on August 18 and 20.The union previously announced a strike for July 27, the day before the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham.National rail strikes set for 18 and 20 August: 🧵@RMTunion will take a further 2 days strike action this Summer in a row over job security, pay and working conditions. #SupportRailWorkershttps://t.co/MwJM9wfSx6 pic.twitter.com/oYbreLEwOD— RMT (@RMTunion) July 14, 2022RMT general secretary Mick...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy