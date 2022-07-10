ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Solomon calls out ‘creepy stalker’ after being followed around hen do holiday

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Stacey Solomon has hit out at a “creepy stalker”photographer who followed her around on her hen do.

The Loose Women presenter is set to marry her I’m a Celebrity campmate Joe Swash. and flew to Mykonos for the pre-wedding celebration.

However, Solmon, who launched to fame on The X Factor, shared a video informing her fans that she was followed during the trip – and only realised when she saw unsolicited photos of her online.

“There’s nothing creepier than finding out for the last two days that some weird stalker’s been following you around a Greek island,” she told her Instagram followers on Saturday (9 July) as she made her way home.

Solomon captioned the video: “There’s nothing worse than realising some creepy stalker (actual stalker) has been following you around without you knowing for the last two days taking pictures to sell.”

“I love my friends for still being my friends because it is actually a bit scary tbh and they never take nice ones,” she added.

Solomon then poked fun at the situation, sharing her “favourite stalker shot”, which was taken when she was preparing to snorkel with her best friend Penny.

“Me and my best friend Penny swam from the boat to an island to go explore and apparently we weren’t alone,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb0F0_0gac7SEf00
Stacey Solomon was followed on her hen do in Mykonos (Instagram)

She also laughed off the “poor quality” of the photos, saying: “I mean, if I’d have known we could have sold pictures. I could have let the girls take some and sell them to pay off their holiday.”

Solomon, showing she was being serious, then asked: “Why is it necessary to follow someone around to take pictures of moments I’ve already shared on my Stories?”

Meanwhile, Swash went on his stag do in Ibizia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Stalker#Hen#Celebrity#Loose Women#The X Factor#Greek
