Wimbledon: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina secures Grand Slam win on day 13

On the 13th day into the Wimbledon tournament, Kazakhstan ’s Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to secure a Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title by fighting back to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Ms Rybakina also became the youngest Wimbledon singles champion since 2011.

The Moscow-born player and her victory comes in a year where Wimbledon banned Russians from playing.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the All England Club did not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s tournament.

