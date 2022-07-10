ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina secures Grand Slam win on day 13

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoeFh_0gac7RLw00

On the 13th day into the Wimbledon tournament, Kazakhstan ’s Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to secure a Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title by fighting back to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Ms Rybakina also became the youngest Wimbledon singles champion since 2011.

The Moscow-born player and her victory comes in a year where Wimbledon banned Russians from playing.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the All England Club did not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s tournament.

The Independent

Laura Muir warning to rivals as she targets ‘elusive’ World Championships medal

Laura Muir fired a warning to her rivals and insisted she is more dangerous than ever.The 29-year-old opens her fifth World Championships campaign in the 1500m heats in Eugene on Friday.Muir is targeting a first medal at the World Championships having finished fourth in London five years ago and fifth in Doha in 2019.She battled foot and calf injuries in the build-up to her last two championships but, after last summer’s 1500m Olympic silver medal, feels she has established herself.“We’ve done it now and that takes the pressure off a bit and if anything it makes me more dangerous,” said...
SPORTS
AFP

Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel

Saudi Arabia announced Friday it was lifting restrictions on "all carriers" using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel ahead of US President Joe Biden's arrival.   The Saudi civil aviation authority "announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying", it said in a statement on Twitter.  
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

