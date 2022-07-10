Nadine Dorries is 'expected' to be appointed to the House of Lords and people are lost for words

Nadine Dorries might be appointed to the House of Lords and now we've seen everything.

It is thought that Boris Johnson will recommend his culture secretary before he leaves No 10, The Sunday Times reports and that once she is there she will go back to her previous career of writing novels.

She has been one of his biggest allies, never afraid to make herself look silly on TV to defend him, and was at his side until the bitter end.

But people aren't sure if giving her a peerage is a good idea, based on these Twitter reactions:

\u201cSurely there must be a law against this stupidly?\u201d — Jeremy (@Jeremy) 1657413671 \u201cDorries: \u201cBut I don\u2019t even like cricket\u201d\u201d — Ray Armfield (@Ray Armfield) 1657438289 \u201cOh, FFS \ud83d\ude44\u201d — Rich_P #StandWithUkraine (@Rich_P #StandWithUkraine) 1657439434 \u201cIf we needed yet another justification for scrapping the HoL, surely this is it...\u201d — Steve of Norwich \ud83d\ude09\ud83d\udfe2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Steve of Norwich \ud83d\ude09\ud83d\udfe2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1657440213

Aside from Dorries, the publication says Johnson might appoint Allegra Stratton, who resigned as Johnson's spokesperson for her role in Partygate.

Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in line to be ennobled in the next couple of months so it is looking like a cracking list indeed.

But we await confirmation to see if these appointments actually happen as indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment.

