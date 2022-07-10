Chill with the Chief

Every year the Face of Utah Sculpture provides Utah artists a forum to present Utah culture through sculptural form. The origins of this dynamic exhibit, envisioned seventeen years ago by glass artist Dan Cummings, features both well-known and emerging Utah sculptors, showcasing both traditional and contemporary sculpture in a variety of techniques, styles, and mediums. The result is an exciting and eclectic mix of excellence in artistry in countless forms! Gallery Opening Reception & Awards: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center, FREE.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO