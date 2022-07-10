ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Chill with the Chief

 4 days ago

Community E-Meeting with Chief Colleen Jacobs

Join Police Chief Colleen Jacobs as she discusses recent crime trends and answers questions about the West Valley City Police Department. Community meetings will be held virtually; residents are encouraged to participate online via Facebook Live.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Art Exhibition: Face of Utah Sculpture XVIII

Every year the Face of Utah Sculpture provides Utah artists a forum to present Utah culture through sculptural form. The origins of this dynamic exhibit, envisioned seventeen years ago by glass artist Dan Cummings, features both well-known and emerging Utah sculptors, showcasing both traditional and contemporary sculpture in a variety of techniques, styles, and mediums. The result is an exciting and eclectic mix of excellence in artistry in countless forms! Gallery Opening Reception & Awards: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center, FREE.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

