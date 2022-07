While a bulk of the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason work is done, they continue to be linked to Kyrie Irving in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite Irving opting in to the final year of his contract with the Nets, Kevin Durant asked out of Brooklyn, which seemed to pave the way for the Lakers to get Irving. There was no reported interest in Irving around the league after it came out that he only wanted to play for the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO