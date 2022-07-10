ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Marlins win ahead of All-Star game; Tobs fall

By Morehead City Marlins
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niNur_0gac2Beb00
(Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs logos)

HAMPTON, Va. – In the final game before the All-Star break, the Morehead City Marlins mounted a four-run comeback to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4 on Saturday.

The Marlins (25-9) scored first on a Mason Maners RBI single in the top of the third. However starting pitcher Peter Allegro coughed up two runs in the bottom of the frame to put the Pilots (14-19) ahead.

Marlins reliever Ty Bothwell would surrender two more runs in the fifth, putting the tally at 4-1 in favor of Peninsula.

In the top of the seventh, the Fish’s bats woke up, striking for two runs when Zack Miller laced a double to plate Jase Felker and Dylan Rogers.

Trailing by one in the top of the eighth, the Marlins added two more runs to take the lead. Colton Becker evened the game at four with a run scoring groundout and Rogers broke the deadlock with an RBI single.

Brendan Bean would close things out in the ninth to earn the save with the win going to Bothwell.

The Marlins will now welcome a short hiatus and also send eight players to Holly Springs for the All-Star game tomorrow night.

Morehead City will be back in action taking on the Wake Forest Fungo in an exhibition game Tuesday night at home.

Asheboro Zookeepers 5, Wilson Tobs 4

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A four-run seventh inning helped Asheboro hold on for the win.

Ronald Evans’ RBI single scored Asheboro’s first run in the seventh. Justin Wilcoxen then hit a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs for a 5-3 lead for the Zookeepers (10-23).

The Tobs (20-11) scored in the ninth when Tre Jones singled in Jacob McCaskey, who earlier singled, with one out. However, Sammy Sass struck out and Tim Haverstick grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Military training event held in Swansboro

A military training event is taking place in the town of Swansboro this week. Chef and The Farmer’s Vivian Howard speaks about …. More people turning to local nonprofit for food as …. $40K grant helps purchase instruments for band students. Living shorelines being constructed in Carteret County. Living...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Eye-catching mural added to Marine Sciences building

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The UNC Institute of Marine Sciences is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with a new eye-catching addition. A mural is being added to their building in Morehead City to draw people into the community. Rick Luettich is the director at the institute. He said this mural has been one […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Two Rivers Alehouse in Washington

Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina. ===== WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington is a beautiful town in Beaufort County that’s seen a resurgence in its downtown […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Living shorelines being constructed in Carteret County

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The construction of the first of three living shorelines in Carteret County has begun.  Right off Hwy 24 between Cedar Point and Swansboro is the beginning stages of the shorelines. Officials say once it’s all complete it will improve the resiliency of the coast.   “A living shoreline is really a […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Lots to see and do in and around Swansboro

There are a lot of restaurants to dine at in Swansboro. However, Saltwater Grill is one location that stands out a lot for its atmosphere, location and good food. Cheyenne Pagan has more on this place and other restaurants you should check out when you visit the city.
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Mason Maners Rbi#The Wake Forest Fungo#Wilson Tobs 4
WNCT

Streets near Craven County Courthouse closed after reported shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue were in downtown New Bern responding to an incident that happened Tuesday morning around the city’s courthouse. Middle Street, Broad Street and other side streets were closed off in the downtown area by New Bern police and […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Chocowinity man pleads, sentenced in murder case

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –A Chocowinity man has pled guilty in the murder of his ex-mother-in-law. District Attorney Seth Edwards said in a news release Thursday that James Carver, 57, was found guilty in the homicide of Connie Hunt, 72, that happened on Feb. 15, 2021, in Chocowinity. Carver pled guilty to second-degree murder. Superior Court […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy