Public Safety

Mossley murder probe: Two men arrested

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in his home. The body of Thomas...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
Person
North West
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
#Murder#Mark Davis#Manchester#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Female Kill the Bill rioter who attacked police and threw missile at officers becomes 19th protester to be jailed over Bristol unrest as she is sentenced to three years in prison

A woman who attacked police and threw missiles at a police line has become the 19th person to be jailed for rioting after a Bristol Kill the Bill protest last year descended into chaos. Charly Pitman, 24, denied wrongdoing after the event turned into an attack on police outside Bridewell...
BBC
Daily Mail

'I Michael Myers'ed my sister': Police tell court what TikToker teen, 16, said after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister

A teenage TikToker accused of stabbing her sleeping sister to death joked to cops that she 'Michael Myers'ed' her, a court in Pennsylvania heard. Claire Miller, 16, was 14 when wheelchair-bound Helen, 19, was murdered at their family home in Manheim Township, Lancaster County last February. The high schooler was...
MANHEIM, PA
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
Daily Mail

Founder of non-profit, 32, that helped needy families is found shot dead in his Virginia home: Wife who was home with their two young children called 911, claiming she heard an intruder

A 32-year-old non-profit founder was found fatally shot in his Fairfax, Virginia home that he shared with his wife and two young children on Friday. His wife has claimed an intruder shot him. Gret Glyer, founder of fundraising non-profit DonorSee, was found dead inside his Bolton Village Court home around...
FAIRFAX, VA
Fox News

27-year-old Washington man fatally shot by police

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man Kent police shot to death on Monday. Viet Do Nguyen, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, The Seattle Times reported. Homicide means only that a person or people caused someone else’s death.
KENT, WA
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
