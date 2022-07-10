ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Opinion/Your Turn: Time for Peake to lead on energy, climate, equity

By Allyson Schmidt and Deb Pasternak
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
As energy prices and atmospheric CO2 levels achieve record highs and the 2021-22 legislative session winds down, the Sierra Club urges state Rep. Sarah Peake of Provincetown to leverage her House leadership position for the Cape by promoting affordable, equitable and clean energy across the commonwealth.

The Senate and House have passed complementary bills containing many provisions prioritized by the Sierra Club’s Massachusetts Chapter. S.2842 and H.4524 both expand support for offshore wind and create new funding streams for clean energy. Each bill also advances diverse pathways for a just transition toward net-zero buildings and transportation systems and the state’s energy-climate goals.

By July 31, House and Senate leaders must forge a consensus bill. Sierra’s Cape Cod Group is particularly interested in measures advanced by state Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro for ensuring that federally recognized tribes benefit from offshore wind deployed on ancestral lands and for alleviating barriers to solar energy in historic districts.

From Cape Wind's 2001 proposal through the present, offshore wind project developers have not done enough to consult with tribal members regarding impact mitigation and community benefit. S.2842 includes language filed by Cyr requiring meaningful consultation with the Mashpee Wampanoag, Aquinnah Wampanoag, and other tribes, guaranteeing respect for their sovereign rights. It also authorizes the state to procure almost double the amount of offshore wind while giving preference to projects with labor agreements that create employment opportunities for tribal members.

For the past 15 years, solar energy systems within the Old Kings Highway Historic District — the nation’s largest, running from Sandwich to Orleans — and similarly designated areas have been subject to arbitrary denials by historic district commission (HDC) members. After trying brokered dialogue, Cyr authored S.1326, now ready for integration in consensus legislation.

It requires HDCs to include a solar industry representative and historic building contractor among their members and creates a statewide commission to prepare uniform installation guidelines. Local HDCs would be required to petition for changes to the guidelines, as well as justify project denials and specify modifications that would improve chances for future approval.

As an advocate for Cape communities and a member of House leadership, Peake has the opportunity to join Cyr as an energy-climate stalwart by pushing for an omnibus bill that addresses these local priorities and our statewide interests.

Allyson Schmidt is a Dennis resident and chair of the Sierra Club’s Cape Cod Group, and Deb Pasternak is executive director of Sierra’s Massachusetts Chapter.

Cape Cod Times

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

