Is your basement cluttered with half-empty paint cans? Recycle them at Tony Kent in August

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
DENNIS - If you've got latex paint left over from home improvement projects taking up space in your garage or basement, the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has a solution.

On Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents from any Cape town can bring unwanted latex paint to the Tony Kent Arena in Dennis to be recycled thanks to the Cooperative Extension's Cape Cod Latex Paint Collection and Recycling Initiative.

"Recovery, diversion, recycle and reuse is really what it's all about," said Kari Parcell, regional waste reduction coordinator for the Cooperative Extension.

Latex paint, sometimes referred to as acrylic latex, is a water-based versatile paint often used indoors and outdoors for large home improvement projects, like painting a bedroom or a deck.

A chance to save:Solar panels will cut energy costs for Housing Nantucket tenants

Most paint gallons bought at hardware stores — especially paint meant for interior jobs— is latex paint due to its versatility, durability and less toxicity when compared to oil-based paint.

Partnering with Recolor Paints, residents can bring their unneeded or leftover latex paint to Tony Kent where it will be taken to their factory in Hanover and recycled into new paint.

While latex paint, once properly dried out, can be safely thrown away, Parcell said this recycling program is just one step in helping to keep as much as possible out of landfills.

Write to know:Recycling plastic bags and searching for a shoe stretcher

"Environmentally, latex paint isn't necessarily bad for landfills, but if we can recover and reuse it, I say why not?" she said.

There's an economic benefit as well. Parcell said on average, a gallon of recycled latex paint costs about $25 at any hardware store versus $70 for a can of new paint.

"Latex paint is highly recyclable," she said.

A battle over policies:What are the two bills to improve recycling in Massachusetts?

If you go

What: Cape Cod Latex Paint Collection and Recycling Initiative

Where: Tony Kent Arena, 8 South Gage's Way, Dennis

When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon.

