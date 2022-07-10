Audi's A7 Range Is Getting an Exclusive 591HP RS7 Model

The BMW M3 Touring has set the internet on fire for all the right - and wrong - reasons. This record-setting super wagon has all the elements a BMW fan, or any car fan for that matter, loves. It's massively capable, comfortable, practical, and well, it's a wagon! Despite a concerted effort to bring it stateside, American M fans will unfortunately never get to sample this piece of exotic German machinery. In the short time that it has been around, we've learned of its performance capabilities, and even what colors it will be sold in. Now, to make us even more jealous, we get to drool over an M3 Touring encrusted with M Performance parts. Life is unfair.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO