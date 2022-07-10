Heat Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miller The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Miller County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fouke, or 15 miles southeast of Texarkana, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fouke and Fort Lynn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MILLER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO