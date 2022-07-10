ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned indoor room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miller The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Miller County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fouke, or 15 miles southeast of Texarkana, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fouke and Fort Lynn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MILLER COUNTY, AR

