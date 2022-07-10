Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Nassau, northwestern St. Johns and eastern Duval Counties through 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayard, or near Unf, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fernandina Beach, Unf, Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Nocatee, Durbin and Craig Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO