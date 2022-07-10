Tonight's Forecast: Increasing Clouds with A Stray Shower Possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clouds continue to increase overnight as a warm front moves to our north and brings us more moisture. Temps will remain fairly mild in the low to mid 60s, and some rain will move north of GR near Big Rapids and US-10. We have the best chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early (pre-dawn) Tuesday morning, but some areas may once again be missed by the much-needed precipitation. Many locations north of I-96 are under "abnormally dry" conditions on the drought monitor from NOAA. FOX 17 Meteorologists will be watching this situation closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are currently under a "moderate" drought. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s this week with increased heat and humidity. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Stray Shower/Storm possible Near US-10. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon with the chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Breezy too. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES! Wave heights 4-6 feet, subsiding late in the evening.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube