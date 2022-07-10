ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 10

North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

North Platte Telegraph

Officers, investigator become first all-women shift in North Platte

The North Platte Police Department hit a milestone moment within the agency Monday. Officers Karissa Barnes and Megan Brady joined Investigator Lisa Citta to become the first all-women patrol shift in the department’s history, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday morning. The post noted, “Shift 1 looks a little different this week and we think it’s pretty cool!!!”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Playhouse begins 'Coffee Pot Is On' fundraising campaign

Preserving the historic Neville Center for the Performing Arts and its Fox Theatre for future generations requires funds, and the “Coffee Pot Is On” for the community to contribute. Over the past several years, projects have maintained the building’s purpose, but there is serious work left to do....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte's newest street taking shape

Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad made rapid progress Tuesday on building College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 west to the north end of North Platte Community College’s South Campus. Sunrise Drive, which extends from the new street’s U.S. 83 intersection into Menards, has been renamed to match...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

Women’s rights activists and all abortion supporters:. Thou shalt not kill; abortion is murder. Life begins at conception. Babies have a soul. Follow the Ten Commandments if you want to go to heaven. Kaylene Martin, North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Work to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 west of Thedford, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The work will extend from reference post 202.09 to reference post 206.73. Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor. Work includes asphalt paving, bridge rail repair,...
THEDFORD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

42-year-old North Platte man sentenced to prison for domestic violence case

A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 3½ years in state prison for a domestic violence case that stems from a June 2020 incident. In Lincoln County District Court, Ronald A. Dennis Jr. received 24 months in prison for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and 12 months for negligent child abuse with no injury.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted (7.13.22)

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear, Commit child abuse/neglect. Matthew J. Heimbuch. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Christopher S. Herring. Age: 29. 1 warrant:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Police have located missing Lexington girl

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- Lexington Police reported that the Melaney Martinez-Morales has been located and safely returned home. Police in central Nebraska had been looking for a missing girl. The Lexington Police Department said officers are searching for 15-year-old Martinez-Morales. Martinez-Morales is described as 4'11'', 110 lbs. with brown hair and...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Monday, July 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Kwik Stop #05, 702 E 4th St, in North Platte. The winning numbers from Monday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 10, and White 11, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen walk-off against Hastings in ninth inning

Sage McMinn has already made an impact in his first three games as a Plainsmen, but in Monday’s home series finale against Hastings, McMinn got to be the hero. He lined a walk-off single to right field with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning to help North Platte defeat the Sodbusters 6-5 at Bill Wood Field.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey student places 6th in SkillsUSA plumbing competition

Issac Weekly of Hershey High School’s SkillsUSA team placed sixth out of 30 competitors from June 20 to 24 at the national competition in Atlanta. Weekly qualified for national competition by placing first in plumbing at the Nebraska SkillsUSA competition in April. While in Atlanta, he took written tests and skills tests in plumbing.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Trap, Neuter, Spay cat program spays 1,000th feral cat

Trap-Neuter-Return reached a milestone on Tuesday, having captured and released 1,000 cats that have been neutered through the program. TNR North Platte was formed about six years ago by Linda Lund and Sami Erickson, who are passionate about helping feral cats in the community. The program involves trapping, neutering, vaccinating and ear-tipping the feral and stray cats in a colony, and then returning them to their territory.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

