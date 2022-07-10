North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 10

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Monday, July 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Kwik Stop #05, 702 E 4th St, in North Platte. The winning numbers from Monday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 10, and White 11, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO