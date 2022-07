Fish and seafood can be tricky for some home cooks, but grilling with skewers can make the job easier, especially for those small seafood items. Have you ever wondered where the skewer comes from or what its original function was, aside from allowing you to eat your food as if it were a savory popsicle? According to Eater New York, it is thought to have originated in what we know today as Iraq, and its purpose, per RecipeTips.com was to keep morsels of food together while cooking over a fire. The actual era of its origin is blurry, but the purpose of the thin stick, whether metal or wood, has not changed much over the centuries.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO