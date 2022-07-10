ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Photos: 80/35 Music Festival Day 2

By About the Contributor
Daily Iowan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists such as Jamila Woods, Future Islands, Charli XCX, James Tutson and the Rollback, Alyx...

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
James Woods
Person
Charli Xcx
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Highway 5 identified

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The tractor-trailer driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 on Monday night has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Stewart, of Des Moines, died at the scene, according to police. The crash was reported at about 6:51 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art#Food Truck#Localevent#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rollback
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KCCI.com

Semi-truck crash closes part of Interstate 80

DES MOINES, Iowa — The westbound lanes Interstate 80 at the 113 mile marker are closed due to a crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A detour is in place. Crews are cleaning up a semi-truck involved in the crash. Further information is not yet available.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

SE Iowa man charged with Insurance Fraud

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a southeast Iowa man faces a Class-D Felony charge of Insurance Fraud. 33-year-old Stephen Allen Allgood Jr., of Eddyville, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charges against Allgood stem from an investigation which began in March 2021.
KCRG.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy