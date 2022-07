As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO