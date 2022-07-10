ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios start time: Wimbledon final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ih85R_0gabIFnL00

Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in what promises to be a mouth-watering Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth successive Wimbledon title and overcame a dire start against Cameron Norrie to ultimately cruise to a four-set victory on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final at Wimbledon

Kyrgios was due to face Rafael Nadal but received a bye into the final after the Spaniard was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal tear.

It will be Djokovic’s 32nd grand slam final appearance and Kyrgios’ first, however, the controversial Australian has won the pair’s only two previous meetings back in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios today?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios will begin at 2pm on Centre Court on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the final will begin at 1pm on BBC One. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon. Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.
TENNIS
Time Out Global

Tennis star Venus Williams seen dining in Zadar

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has been spotted relaxing around the Croatian resort of Zadar. Edged out in the second round of the mixed doubles this month, the former world No.1, now 42, is thought to have flown into Croatia by private jet. PIXSELL photographer Šime Zelić snapped Venus as...
TENNIS
Elle

See Prince George’s Shy Moment When Meeting Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time on Sunday, and it was special for more than one reason as the eight-year-old met the winner of the match, Novak Djokovic. While the Cambridges spoke to and shook hands with the seven-time champion, the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

England boss Eddie Jones determined to restore ‘rhythm and flow’ to Test rugby

England head coach Eddie Jones is determined to bring an end to the continuous stoppages that are diminishing the appeal of the game in time for next year’s World Cup.Jones plans to convene a group of leading coaches, players and referees in the autumn with the aim of removing the repeated pauses in play caused by overuse of the TMO, draconian policing of high tackles, pedantic officiating of the set-piece and drinks breaks.Union’s declining ball-in-play time was highlighted when Queensland and New South Wales met in a high-octane series decider on Wednesday and Jones admits he has “had enough” of...
The Independent

Reece Topley enjoys record-breaking display as England level series with India

Reece Topley produced record-breaking figures of six for 24 as England marked the third anniversary of their World Cup triumph with a 100-run win over India at Lord’s.As on that unforgettable occasion in 2019 it was a low-scoring affair, but while England needed a super over and a boundary countback to beat New Zealand to the trophy, here a destructive performance from Topley was enough to make 246 a winning total.The Surrey left-armer had never taken a five-wicket haul in international cricket but broke that streak at the 29th attempt and added one more to claim England’s best-ever ODI figures...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Spaniard#Australian#Centre Court#The Bbc Iplayer
Reuters

Tennis-Thiem ends 14-month wait for Tour-level win

July 12 (Reuters) - Former world number three Dominic Thiem won his first match in 14 months with victory at the Bastad Open on Tuesday as the Austrian looks to resurrect his career following a wrist injury that prevented him from defending his U.S. Open title last year.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy