The Best of Dei Lynam 7-9-2022

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the trade that landed them Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The former Virginia star was the 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. He will be...
Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
