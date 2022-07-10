ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kevin Kiermaier likely to land on IL with hip issue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Kiermaier stated his hip feels as bad as the last time he had to go on the IL, and is not...

BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Jeffrey Springs sidelined along with Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier

CINCINNATI — The Rays’ expected flurry of pregame moves Sunday morning included a surprise — lefty starter Jeffrey Springs placed on the 15-day injured list. Springs, who pitched Tuesday in Boston, has been sidelined with right lower-leg tightness. For the past 10 days he also has been dealing with the hospitalization of his 5-month-old, Stetson, who has an infection in his spinal fluid and is being treated in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Kevin Kiermaier
MLB

Is help on way for Rays in critical stretch?

ST. PETERSBURG -- At some point during the Rays’ 10-5 loss to the Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati, manager Kevin Cash looked out at his team on the field, scanned his lineup card and felt the reality of what they’re dealing with reinforced. Behind the plate was René...
Comments / 0

