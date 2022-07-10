Kevin Kiermaier likely to land on IL with hip issue

Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 2/3 innings on Saturday, striking out 10, and giving up five hits for one earned run as he earned the win over the Cubs in a 4-2 game. Kershaw was dominant on Saturday night as he struck out a season high 10 batters and did it while not walking anyone which displayed his control. The Dodgers ace now sits at 6-2 on the season after Saturday night and is pitching to the tune of an elite 2.40 ERA with a WHIP of 1.01. The 34 year old needs to be rostered and streamed in every start, as even though he is past his prime he is still better than three quarters of the pitchers in the league. Kershaw's next start will come against the Angels on July 15th.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO