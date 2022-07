Miles Teller has been in many popular movies, but his career really started to take off after starring in "Whiplash" in 2014. He also started in three "Divergent" movies, which are based after the popular books by Veronica Roth. Even though Teller has been a successful actor for over 10 years, his fame reached new heights when he stared in the new "Top Gun" movie with Tom Cruise in 2022 as Rooster. This character became loved by those all over the world and even made Teller go viral on TikTok even though he himself isn't on the app. His wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, started posting videos of the superstar with the hashtag "TellerTok" which went completely viral and created even more buzz around the already very-popular celebrity.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO