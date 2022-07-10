ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broadway Barks returns in person

By Spectrum News NY1
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend marked the return of the New York theater community’s biggest animal adoption...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)’s online portal, are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
CBS New York

Bastille Day street fair takes over Madison Avenue

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers got a taste of Paris while walking along Madison Avenue on Sunday.The annual Bastille Day street fair was back in action. It celebrates France's national holiday coming up on July 14.From 59th to 63rd streets, people got to enjoy French-inspired champagne, food, fashion and music."This year is very exceptional ... because after two years, we're back," said Tatyana Franck, president of the French Institute Alliance Française. "People are so happy to gather again and to be here and to meet people and to enjoy.""Having a good time, learning new words, I'm sure new food, and to come see our music and dancing, celebrating. It's the best," performer Paul Beaubrun said.The French Institute Alliance Française has organized the street fair for more than 20 years. This is the first time it was held on Madison Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Head back in time at Bronx toy shop

It’s a blast from the past all year long at 239 Play, also known as Dan's Parents' House. From Teddy Ruxpin to Powerpuff Girls, the Smurfs and even classic glassware from McDonald's, there are plenty of nostalgic sights to see at the vintage toy shop on City Island in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Sutton Foster
PIX11

Manhattanhenge returns: When and where to catch the spectacular sunset

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a full […]
MANHATTAN, NY
younghollywood.com

Top 5 Must-Visit Summer Attractions in NYC!

It's true what they say, there is no place like New York City. If you're looking for a city with the same level of excitement, you won't find it anywhere else. NYC is one of the world's liveliest cities. From the diverse population of people to the fantastic food, shopping boutiques, Broadway shows, and museums, it's bound to stay on the list of every tourist's must-visit places. With that being said, let's look at the top 5 must-visit summer attractions in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

GOHAN Fes – Japanese Food Festival in Chelsea

GOHAN Fes – Japanese Food Festival in Chelsea. JAPAN Fes, the largest Japanese food festival in the United States, organized by Jforward inc (Headquarters: New York City, President: Dragon Yamamoto), will hold “GOHAN (Japanese rice) Fes” on Saturday, July 16th 2022 in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood (6 Avenue/19-21st Street). The event will feature six separate restaurant booths, each highlighting the appeal of Japanese rice. In addition, a special stage will be set up for visitor-participation events such as the “mochi pounding” event and the hands-on onigiri (rice ball)-making experience event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Food Drink
Time Out New York

Here’s how to spend a day on Governors Island

When anyone asks where my favorite place in NYC is, the answer is obvious: Governors Island. The 172-acre island, partially made from the cast-off rocks from the Lexington Avenue Subway, is the verdant backyard that New Yorkers desperately need. It's completely car-free so cycling is a breeze, the views of the harbor, the city and the Statue of Liberty are breathtaking and its acres of open land give beleaguered city residents a chance to spread their limbs without clobbering the person next to them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DVM 360

ASPCA treats 10,000th kitten in New York City kitten nursery

The facility relies on the collaborative help of veterinarians and foster caregivers to provide lifesaving care to kittens in need. The ASPCA Kitten Nursery announced its 10,000th kitten, a 10-week-old tabby kitten with orange fur named Zanzibar, arrived at the nursery after receiving 6 weeks of care from the Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Rest in Peace: Timothy John

New York City has lost a talented fashionista, Upper West Sider Timothy John. He died before his birthday in June. Timothy John (known as Timmers to some of his friends) could often be seen in his unique outfits as he made his way through the Upper West Side and other parts of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy