What the papers sayLeeds are understood to be about to accept Barcelona’s bid for Raphinha. The Guardian says the La Liga club have made an offer of £49m, which could rise to £57m, for the Brazil winger. Chelsea pitched £55m for the player last month but the 25-year-old reportedly has his heart set on Camp Nou.A big move may be on the cards for Newcastle as they consider a club-record deal for a new striker. The Magpies have held talks with Real Sociedad about signing Sweden international Alexander Isak, 22, according to the Telegraph. But they would need to spend...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO