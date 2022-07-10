ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcqPM_0gaZ5O2K00
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Yung Miami is “acting bad” while hanging out in London donning a little black dress that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy little black dress that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with black over the knee boots and a blinged out choker necklace that we love. She rocked a black and silver handbag with the look and wore her golden brown hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She shared her look in a series of photos and videos on the social media platform, showing off the look from all angles. “He wanna sponsor my ACT BAD!

,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“I love this entire look,” one of the rapper’s followers wrote underneath the stunning photo set while another commented with, “I’m on you REAL BAD

We’re loving this look on Yung Miami, real bad! What do you think about the rapper’s slay?

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Black Dress#Rapper
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy's Alleged Former Flame Demands 'Finder's Fee' For His 'Gotta Move On' Single

Diddy’s new single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller — which revolves around his breakup from model/singer Cassie Ventura — has been drawing some negative attention. Shortly after its Friday (June 17) release, Cassie’s husband Alex Fine insinuated the Bad Boy Records mogul is gay with a post that read, “HAPPY PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ friends. attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Yo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG

Rising rapper GloRilla has officially entered a new stage in her career. The “FNF” hitmaker is the latest artist to join Yo Gotti’s CMG label with a new record deal signed on Tuesday (July 5). “GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Confesses His Love For Reginae Carter, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush"

Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Teyana Taylor shows off Matching “Mommy and Me” Looks Styled By Junie On Their Newly Designed Tour Bus

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor and six-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert are officially a design team. After recently announcing their partnership on a new fashion line JuJuBeez. The 31-year-old singer gave us a peek inside her tour bus with the interior designed by UK artist Partick Church as she posted a photo on her Instagram page of her and Junie in matching outfits that resembles the artwork on the tour bus with the caption “Road trippin, arm wrestling, thumb wars & impromptu shoots wit my bestie boo @babyjunie4 in our matching @patrickchurchny goodies styled by big JUNIE, this girl loves dressing up 🤣🤣🖤🖤🖤🖤 Btw My babe @patrickchurchny killeddddd it with the art on my bus in just 3 days!!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B’s dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and now the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and Kanye also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith-produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy