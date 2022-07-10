ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

From Loathing to Passion: Grandmother Sheds Disdain for Education to Pursue Teaching Career

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Millie Salt was bouncing in and out of Indian boarding schools in Arizona and California, losing touch with her Navajo homeland, her culture and her immediate family, she learned to loathe education. Today, the 62-year-old full-time teaching aide and part-time Yavapai College student can’t get enough of...

theprescotttimes.com

Phys.org

Report highlights lessons to be learned from schools' COVID response

Far from taking a back seat during the COVID pandemic, teachers found themselves leading the way. That's one of the findings from new research the University of Portsmouth, which also found that some of the most vulnerable children and young people, who were often able to stay in school, benefited from a change in teaching style with more one-on-one time with teachers.
EDUCATION
Axios

Study: Pandemic-era remote learning hit English-language learners especially hard

The abrupt transition to online learning at the beginning of the pandemic was especially harmful to English-language learners in U.S. schools, a new report finds. Driving the news: The report, released Monday by UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights organization, found that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on most Latino students, but especially on those learning English.
EDUCATION
SuncoastPost

Innovation is coming to Crowley Museum and Nature Center!

Innovation is coming to Crowley Museum and Nature Center! Twenty high school students from the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab’s Student Community Innovation Program (SCIP) have partnered with the Crowley Museum and Nature Center to raise awareness about and improve local wildlife conservation initiatives. To modernize the farmstead established in 1878, students will leverage their youthful perspective and access to the Fab Lab’s state-of-the-art technology to build wildlife habitats on the property. They will also implement an educational component through a custom website and engaging signage. The website will host a permanent live stream and provide information about the variety of animals living at the nature center.
MUSEUMS

