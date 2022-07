The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our residents that a “Safe Exchange Zone” has been established for people to meet, sell their goods, or to safely conduct child custody exchanges. The police department has a clearly designated area established in specific parking areas in front of the police station for these types of interactions. The benefits of having a Safe Exchange Zone in the police department parking lot include increased police patrol presence, 24/7 surveillance monitoring of the zone, and quick police response time.

