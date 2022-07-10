ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentine Anti-Government Protests Build as President Calls for Unity

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called for unity on Saturday as protesters marched in the capital to the gates of the presidential palace, lambasting his government over soaring inflation and a crushing national debt. The center-left president is facing a rising challenge from a militant left-wing...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

How a Band of Activists Helped Bring Down Sri Lanka's Government

COLOMBO (Reuters) -In June, a few dozen activists started meeting regularly at a seaside tented camp in Colombo for hours-long sessions to think up ways to revive Sri Lanka's flagging protest movement. The group, which included a Catholic priest, a digital strategist and a popular playwright, succeeded beyond their wildest...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Venezuela Holding Three Americans Accused of Entering Country Illegally - Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuela arrested three U.S. citizens earlier this year accused of trying to enter the South American country illegally and is currently holding them, according to the U.S. State Department and people familiar with the matter. President Nicolas Maduro's government has sought to keep the three Americans' arrests...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

United States Supports Canada's Decision to Return Turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Leader of Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Town Killed by Car Bomb -TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities said, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S.-China Tensions, Kiribati's Shock Withdrawal Overshadow Pacific Leaders Meeting

SUVA, Fiji (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji on Monday for the first in-person summit in three years. During the four-day meeting, Pacific island leaders will...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Poland Asks Ukraine to Confront Dark Past Despite Common Front Against Moscow

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's president on Monday called for Ukraine to admit what he called the shameful truth about how Ukrainian nationalists had massacred over 100,000 Poles during World War Two, despite Kyiv and Warsaw's common front against Russia now. The remarks by Andrzej Duda were made on the 79th...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Complains to Japan About Taiwan Vice President at Abe Funeral

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit...
ASIA
US News and World Report

European Court Says Turkey Not Complying With Kavala Ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court said Monday that Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Blinken hits at ASEAN for lack of pressure on Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing Southeast Asian nations for not doing enough to press Myanmar’s military government to return the country to the path of democracy following last year’s power seizure. But as Blinken lamented the lack of progress in Myanmar, also known as Burma, he also moved to strengthen U.S. ties with key regional ally Thailand — part of efforts to counter Chinese influence across the Indo-Pacific. Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Blinken said it was “unfortunate” that repression in Myanmar was continuing nearly 18 months after the military takeover. And, he said he was disappointed that Myanmar’s neighbors weren’t applying pressure for it to end. “I think it’s unfortunately safe to say that we’ve seen no positive movement,” Blinken told reporters. “On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime.”
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia's Powerful Prince Unbowed by Western Uproar

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has emerged unbowed from the international outrage over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago, as Western leaders who once tried to isolate him now seek his support. U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused the prince of...
MIDDLE EAST

