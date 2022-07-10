Yung Miami Turns Up In A Little Black Dress While Vacationing In London

Yung Miami is “acting bad” while hanging out in London donning a little black dress that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy little black dress that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with black over the knee boots and a blinged out choker necklace that we love. She rocked a black and silver handbag with the look and wore her golden brown hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She shared her look in a series of photos and videos on the social media platform, showing off the look from all angles. “He wanna sponsor my ACT BAD! ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“I love this entire look,” one of the rapper’s followers wrote underneath the stunning photo set while another commented with, “I’m on you REAL BAD” We’re loving this look on Yung Miami, real bad! What do you think about the rapper’s slay?

