BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health, including abortion and contraception.

The President’s order comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last month overturning Roe versus Wade. Under the order, the administration will take steps to safeguard patient privacy, access to accurate information, and promote the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics. It also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to boost access to abortion pills and various types of contraception.

Speaking at a signing ceremony at the White House, President Biden described the Supreme Court as “out of control.”

We wanted to know: Do you agree with President Biden’s executive order on reproductive rights?

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they do not agree with President Biden’s executive order. The unscientific poll received 575 responses.

Our body our choice. Thank you Mr. President Joe Biden for giving every woman back the right to choose. Monica Romero, Facebook user

He’s focusing on the wrong things right now. Connor Schooler, Facebook user

Its not a federal concern its a state level concern. Regardless of stance its not a federal issue John Timms, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.