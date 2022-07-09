Wood

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

In my role as chair of the Diamond City Partnership (DCP) Board of Directors, I’m often asked what DCP does and why I’m involved. The answer is much the same to both questions. I’m involved because of the great work DCP does to improve downtown Wilkes-Barre’s environment, economy, and image.

Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s non-profit downtown management organization, serves as the caretaker of our community’s vision for Downtown Wilkes-Barre. It was founded in 2001 when nearly 1,000 citizens met in a series of public visioning sessions to craft strategies for a better downtown. Despite numerous challenges over the years, DCP continues to implement visionary strategies intended to improve the economic vitality and livability of Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

DCP does its work through the management of the downtown’s Business Improvement District and state-designated Main Street program, which together provide a range of services to downtown property and business owners. The business improvement district assessment helps fund the implementation of a services plan developed and approved by downtown property owners, and the Main Street program provides technical assistance, programmatic support, and priority status for state funding based on the implementation of an approved revitalization strategy.

DCP’s work is based on a long-term vision for Wilkes-Barre’s central city that Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be the region’s college neighborhood, a walk-to-everything neighborhood of choice, the region’s innovation district, and a regional center of arts, culture, dining, and entertainment. Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s historic architecture, riverfront, colleges, walkability, and high-quality new construction will be the cornerstones of the city’s enhanced visitor experience.

The downtown must be kept safe and clean to attract businesses, workers, students, and visitors. To that end, DCP’s Downtown Ambassadors tend to the downtown’s public environment and respond to the needs of all who live, work, and visit. The team sweeps and power-washes sidewalks, removes graffiti, and maintains the hanging flower baskets and street planters that are part of DCP’s beautification program. The ambassadors also collaborate with social service agencies to provide help to those in need and even assist visitors with directions and guidance.

DCP also works with the city and private property owners to make longer-term improvements to downtown parks, public spaces, and facades. This work ranges from the planting of new street trees to overseeing the plans that guide new downtown development. The DCP Façade Grant Program has provided more than $255,000 in façade grants to more than 50 downtown businesses and properties, leveraging more than $1.5 million in private investment. Similarly, DCP’s Public Art Program helps to place new murals and sculptures throughout the downtown. DCP also secured funding for new wayfinding signs to guide drivers and pedestrians and funds supplementary weekend downtown police patrols.

Diamond City Partnership works continually to recruit and retain downtown businesses, an ongoing task made more challenging by the negative effects of the pandemic on the area. DCP initiatives like the College Ambassador Program, which connects independent businesses to technical assistance provided by interns from our local colleges and universities, have helped support downtown’s storefront economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. DCP is the first point of contact for those looking to invest in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, tracking and compiling key market data and sharing that information. DCP also shares information about programs that can help facilitate downtown investment.

DCP events and marketing efforts promote the center city’s restaurants, shops, educational institutions, arts and cultural scene, residential market, recreational amenities, start-up sector, and historic sites.

DCP-organized events such as Sunsets on South Main, Downtown Discoveries, Cocktails and Culture, Sips, and Restaurant Week regularly draw people downtown to dine, shop, and spend time and money.

DCP also partners with the City of Wilkes-Barre and other organizations to promote special events including the weekly Farmers’ Market, the city’s holiday parades, the annual Fine Arts Fiesta, Rockin’ the River concert series, Riverfest, and Saturday Morning Yoga at the River.

It’s all accomplished by a team of talented people dedicated to making Downtown Wilkes-Barre a preferred business, residential and leisure destination for many years to come. DCP is governed by a 25-member board of directors that includes representatives from downtown property owners, businesses, residents, education and religious institutions, and local government.

That’s why I serve on the board and support Diamond City Partnership and the downtown. You can do your part by visiting Downtown Wilkes-Barre often and taking advantage of all it offers.

Michael J. (Mike) Wood is Special Assistant to the President, External Affairs, at Wilkes University and serves as Chair of the Diamond City Partnership Board of Directors.