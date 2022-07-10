ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken hits at ASEAN for lack of pressure on Myanmar

By MATTHEW LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLFzW_0gaXh0Y400
1 of 15

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing Southeast Asian nations for not doing enough to press Myanmar’s military government to return the country to the path of democracy following last year’s power seizure.

But as Blinken lamented the lack of progress in Myanmar, also known as Burma, he also moved to strengthen U.S. ties with key regional ally Thailand — part of efforts to counter Chinese influence across the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Blinken said it was “unfortunate” that repression in Myanmar was continuing nearly 18 months after the military takeover. And, he said he was disappointed that Myanmar’s neighbors weren’t applying pressure for it to end.

“I think it’s unfortunately safe to say that we’ve seen no positive movement,” Blinken told reporters. “On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime.”

He blasted Myanmar’s military leaders for jailing or forcing almost the entire opposition to flee and for worsening the grim humanitarian situation by not delivering the kind of assistance and supplies that are needed to improve conditions.

Blinken then took aim at Myanmar’s neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been attempting to convince the military into implementing a five-point plan to return the country to a democratic path.

“All countries have to continue to speak clearly about what the regime is doing in its ongoing repression and brutality,” he said. “We have an obligation to the people of Burma to hold the regime accountable. Regional support for the regime’s adherence to the five-point plan developed by ASEAN is also critical. That has not happened.”

He added that all members of ASEAN “need to hold the regime accountable for that, continue to demand an immediate cessation of violence, the release of political prisoners and the restoration of Burma’s democratic path.”

Just last week, Myanmar hosted a regional gathering of officials in what the opposition said was a direct contravention of the ASEAN peace plan following the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi’s ouster in February 2021 triggered widespread peaceful protests that were violently suppressed and evolved into armed resistance, and the country has slipped into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war.

Blinken traveled to Thailand after attending a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 rich and large developing countries in Indonesia, where he accused China of siding with Russia over the war in Ukraine and said that support was complicating already fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

After meeting China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on Saturday, Blinken warned that Chinese support for Russia on Ukraine poses a threat to the rules-based international order. Blinken’s visit to Thailand was intended to bolster at least one small part of that order.

In Bangkok, Blinken signed two cooperation agreements with his Thai counterpart, pledging to expand strategic cooperation with Thailand and improve the resilience of supply chains.

Although modest, the deals fit into the administration’s broader strategy for the Indo-Pacific, which is aimed at blunting China’s increasing assertiveness and offering alternatives to Beijing-sponsored development that many U.S. officials regard as a trap for smaller, poorer nations.

Blinken did not mention China by name in his comments with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha or Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. But after signing the deals, he said the U.S. and Thailand “share the same goal of a free, open, interconnected prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific.”

American officials use that phrase often to refer to the prevention of Chinese dominance in the region and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had similar comments when he visited Bangkok last month and met Prayuth.

Thailand is already a member of President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Forum, a bloc that was created earlier this year with the aim of curbing the momentum of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has poured billions of dollars into development and infrastructure projects throughout Asia and elsewhere.

Like its predecessors, the Biden administration has watched China’s rapid growth warily and sought to hold it to international standards without significant success.

The U.S. and like-minded democracies are trying to discourage developing Southeast Asian and other countries from entering large-scale infrastructure and development projects with China unless they are proven economically feasible, structurally sound and environmentally safe.

“What we’re about is not asking countries to choose but giving them a choice when it comes to things like investment and infrastructure, development assistance, et cetera,” Blinken said in Bali. “What we want to make sure is that we’re engaged in a race to the top — that is, we do things to the highest standards — not a race to the bottom where we do things to the lowest standards.”

U.S. officials from multiple administrations have criticized China for exploiting smaller nations by luring them into unfair or deceptive agreements.

“My hope would be that if, as China continues to engage itself in all of these efforts that it engages in a race to the top, that it raise its game,” Blinken said. “That would actually benefit everyone.”

Before returning to Washington, Blinken will travel on Monday from Bangkok to Tokyo, where he will make a brief condolence call on senior Japanese officials following the assassination on Friday of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

US study says cocaine production remains high in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cocaine production in Colombia remained near record levels in 2021, according to estimates released on Thursday by the White House, raising the stakes for bilateral cooperation between the United States and Colombia’s next administration. President-elect Gustavo Petro has promised to rethink drug policy in...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

Money, murder, mystery

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Bill Gates is working on giving away his wealth. And President Joe Biden wants to build ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 👋 Looking for short news? You came to the right place. I'm...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Stocks fall, foodbanks see long lines

Fed ethics inquiry clears Powell and Clarida trades. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s inspector general concluded Thursday that financial trades made several years ago by Chair Jerome Powell and Richard Clarida, then the vice chair, did not violate any laws or ethics rules. At the same time, the letter said the investigation of the presidents of two regional Federal Reserve banks who stepped down after their trading activities came to light remains ongoing. The investigation stemmed from revelations last year that several Fed officials had bought and sold stocks, real estate investment funds and other securities during periods of sharp market turmoil in the spring of 2020 after the pandemic had erupted.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Don Pramudwinai
Newsweek

U.S. and China Tussle for Influence in Pacific

Vice President Kamala Harris urged the Pacific Islands on Wednesday to "stand united" and help defend existing rules and standards, as the United States announced a significant economic and diplomatic boost to slow the advance of China's influence in the region. "At a time when we see bad actors seeking...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended. If he is eventually released, Noury will be expelled from Sweden. Noury can appeal the verdict. The court said 61-year-old Noury participated “in the executions of many political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking,” accusing the U.S. president of backing down from his pledge of prioritizing human rights. In an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul a day before Biden travels to Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet with the crown prince, Cengiz said Biden should press Saudi Arabia — a country that she described as a “terrible ally” — to embrace a human rights agenda. She also wants Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities over what happened to Khashoggi’s remains. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long denied any knowledge or involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, which was carried out inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by agents who worked for the young heir to the throne. A U.S. intelligence report that Biden declassified after coming to office said Khashoggi’s killing could not have happened without Prince Mohammed’s knowledge. Cengiz had gone with Khashoggi to the Saudi Consulate for an appointment to pick up documents needed to marry her. While she waited outside, he went in — and never reappeared.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#Military Government#Burma#State#Southeast Asian#Chinese#Burmese
The Associated Press

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

BOSTON (AP) — A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland’s government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that’s being hosted by an Icelandic internet company. The website is hosted by Reykjavík-based 1984 Hosting Co. The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to Iceland’s ambassador to the U.S. and its national police but hasn’t received a “substantive response.” The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing those institutions of complicity in a range of “harms,” including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Deepen Defence Cooperation With Myanmar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - (This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.) Russia and Myanmar are to deepen their defence cooperation after a meeting in Moscow between Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, and top Russian defence officials, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis - live: Protests intensify as Rajapaksa flying to Saudi Arabia via Singapore

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in his country, is expected to fly to Singapore and then on to seek asylum in Saudi Arabia, according to the Maldives government.Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were planning to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday, triggering a further uproar in protest-hit Sri Lanka. Mr Rajapaksa is...
WORLD
The Independent

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy