Tunnel to Towers 9/11 mobile exhibit reminds visitors: ‘Never Forget’

By Geri Gibbons For Times Leader
 3 days ago
Retired firefighter Dennis McCafferty greets those attending the Tunnel to Towers mobile 9/11 exhibit at Miller Keystone Blood Center Saturday. Geri Gibbons | For Times Leader

PITTSTON TWP. — Stephen Siller had just completed his shift as a New York City firefighter when he heard the news that the first plane had hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Siller was on his way out for a day on the golf course, but immediately turned around and headed back to his fire station in Brooklyn.

When he got there, the emergency vehicles had already left, so he grabbed his gear and headed over to the twin towers in his personal vehicle.

But, when the first tower went down on 9/11, the city had closed the bridges to Manhattan, so Siller was stuck outside the Brooklyn bridge.

Undeterred, he stepped out of his truck, put on his gear and ran to the Twin Towers, where he lost his life.

On Saturday, Miller Keystone Blood Center brought the “Never Forget” mobile exhibit to its parking lot to honor Siller and all those who lost their lives during 9/11.

New York firefighters were on hand to their stories of that fateful day to those who made their way through the 1,000 square foot mobile museum they refer to as “the truck.”

Recalling the day

Firefighter Dennis McCafferty remembers when he heard that the tower hit the North Tower and he was called back to his station, Ladder 80.

“I don’t know how many times it happened in history,” he said. “But, the entire department was recalled.”

McCafferty said it was a perfectly clear morning, so from the moment he heard that a plane flew into a tower, he knew it hadn’t been an accident.

“Once the second one hit, it was confirmed that it was terrorism,” he said.

As the firefighters were getting ready to leave, they heard that the department had lost 200 members.

“Traditionally, we’re very lucky, but we weren’t lucky that day,” he said.

The firefighters went down to the Staten Island Ferry to get to the towers.

“While we were on the Staten Island Ferry, the second tower came down,” he said. “We all basically fell to our knees and said a silent prayer.”

Mcafferty’s brother Thomas, also a firefighter, was beside him on the ferry. Before they got off the ferry to head in separate directions, they said to each other, “I hope to see you again.”

Both brothers, as well as a third brother, Sean, who was a police officer, survived that day. But McCafferty is ever mindful that 343 firefighters died in 9/11 and others lost their lives to 9/11 related illness.

Volunteering at the memorial is his way of telling his story, and ensuring that the sacrifices of those firefighters is estimated to have saved 25,000 lives.

The memorial has traveled to more than 30 states and has had about 1 million visitors.

Helping veterans

Billy Puckett, a retired firefighter from Plano, Texas, travels with the exhibit upwards of 40 weeks a year.

Puckett pointed out that not only does the exhibit provide an understanding of what happened on that day over 20 years ago and its impact on firefighters and ordinary Americans, but the Tunnel to Towers Foundation also raises money for efforts to support veterans.

One of the ways the organization does that is by providing “smart houses” for veterans with disabilities. The houses are built specifically for the needs of each veteran.Puckett gave the example of one veteran who controlled the lights in his house by blinking his eyes.

The organization also launched the Gold Star Family Home Program, which provides a mortgage-free home to surviving spouses with young children.

It also supports homeless veterans with a variety of services.

Bringing the exhibit to Pittston

Bringing the mobile exhibit to Pittston Township was the brainchild of Kathy Rowinski, account manager at Miller Keystone Blood Center on State Route 315.

Rowinski has twice run the the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in New York City.

The run is held each year on the last Sunday in September. It symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

When Rowinski was looking for an event that would bring together Miller Keystone’s commitment to community and an emphasis on the importance of blood donation, she came up with the idea of bringing the mobile exhibit to Pittston Township.

Concurrent with the exhibit, was a blood drive geared at collecting 343 pints of blood, one for every firefighter who lost his life during 9/11.

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

