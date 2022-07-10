United We Stand, Divided We Fall hosts block party

Public Square was the site for Saturday afternoon’s annual Community Block party hosted by the United We Stand, Divided We Fall group. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Public Square was the site for Saturday afternoon’s annual Community Block party hosted by the United We Stand, Divided We Fall group. This year marked the 18th annual block party held by the group, with an eye toward honoring and paying tribute to trailblazing members of the community.

Awards were given out to several recipients including State Sen. Marty Flynn, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and PA Live! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak. The block party featured food and beverages, a live DJ, raffle prizes and booths featuring several different local organizations.