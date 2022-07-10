ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bystander video shows LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man in head

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that appears to show a Los Angeles Police Department officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood, police said today.

Officers arrested a man on a suspicion of battery and another man on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. on July 3 when officers responded to a report of a battery suspect at a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

"While taking the suspect into custody there were several separate use-of-force incidents,'' LAPD Officer Drake Madison said in a statement. "At one point, another male becomes involved when he tried to free the original suspect from the police. There was a use of force with that suspect as well,'' according to the statement. "All the use of force with the suspects was reported as required.''

Madison said a bystander provided cellphone video of a portion of the incident "showing what could have been an officer's boot striking the suspect's head.''

"This incident is reported use-of-force and the department is following appropriate protocol and investigating it,'' the statement said.

The Orange County Register published a video on Friday showing an officer kicking a Black man while he was on the ground.

The woman, who was identified by the Register as Camilla due to fear of retaliation, gave an eight-minute video showing the incident to the newspaper.

Police did not say whether the officer was placed on leave.

Comments / 50

Julius Caesar
3d ago

the Buffalo supermarket shooter didn't get get kicked in the head or thrown to the ground when arrested, oh the irony.

Reply(5)
27
lock45up
2d ago

AS A BLACK MAN IVE BEEN PULLED OVER .. and police called on me. .... NOT ONCE HAVE IVE BEEN SHOT KICKED HOG TIED TASER BEAT STOPPED NECK KNEELED ON ETC...... I wonder why?? can anyone answer this for me...

Reply(7)
8
PCjr
2d ago

Slow motion of video shows the officer's right leg getting caught on the suspects arms as he was trying to walk to his left. He will be cleared since it clearly was non intentional. But of course, the liberal media paints a different story.

Reply
5
 

